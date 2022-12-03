  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Experimental Brazil stumbles to defeat after Aboubakar’s late winner for Cameroon

Allegations of sexual harassment at HCU, students stage protest 

The incident was said to have taken place during a party attended by Hyderabad Central University students and some members of faculty on December 2 evening.

December 03, 2022 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo for representational purpose only

File photo for representational purpose only | Photo Credit: AP

Students of Hyderabad Central University here took to protest on the campus on Saturday over allegations of a male professor trying to sexually assault a woman student.

The young student was a foreign national, and the alleged perpetrator was a professor in the Department of Hindi. The incident was said to have taken place during a party attended by students and some members of faculty on Friday evening. It was alleged that the professor even beat the woman she resisted his attempt.

Student union leaders said that the University officials ignored its calls, and were delaying in initiating action against the alleged professor.

Meanwhile, it was learnt the victim student has approached the Gachibowli police and submitted her complaint. The police are yet to confirm if a case was registered and related charges were pressed.

More details are awaited.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.