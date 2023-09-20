Allegations of irregularities in Ph.D admissions denied

September 20, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - HANAMKONDA

Deans of various faculties of Kakatiya University on Tuesday strongly condemned the allegations of irregularities in the Ph.D admission process, saying the allegations against the KU Vice-Chancellor Prof. T. Ramesh and the university authorities were totally false and baseless.

In a joint statement, the Deans of Faculty of Arts, Pharmacy, Science, Commerce and Business Management, Engineering and Social Sciences, who headed the selection committees, asserted that the entire Ph.D admission process was conducted in a completely transparent manner giving appropriate weightage to rule of reservation and merit.

Some of the aspiring student leaders, who could not get admission in Ph.D programmes, are resorting to false accusations, tarnishing the image of the University, and causing chaotic situation on the campus for the last few days, they said.

The false allegations are being levelled by those candidates who could not fit in the merit and rule of reservation, they charged, while making a point-by-point rebuttal of the allegations.

They (miscreant elements) threatened the authorities and destroyed the university property in a bid to intimidate the authorities to get Ph.D admission by hook or crook, the Deans said, adding that some of the miscreant elements were trying to showcase themselves as leaders ahead of the ensuing Assembly elections.

Stating that transparency was ensured at every step of the Ph.D admission process, the Deans said the key of entrance test for Ph.D category-II admissions was also made public by placing it on the KU website after the test. Suggestions were received and discussed by the subject experts and the final key was prepared.

The candidates were provided free access to the OMR sheet, they noted, elaborating that the entire process of interviews was videographed.

The Ph.D admissions in the KU were not held for the last five years due to various reasons that resulted in the migration of several aspiring researchers to different universities and to some research institutions abroad.

Prof Ramesh initiated the process of Ph.D admissions actively ever since he took charge as the Vice-Chancellor and made consistent efforts to enhance the Ph.D seats, the Deans asserted.