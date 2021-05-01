Allegations of drug diversion to private facility surface

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

01 May 2021 23:46 IST

Amid the rising demand for anti-viral drugs used in COVID-19 treatment, allegations of “diversion” of some essential medicines from the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam to a private hospital in the temple town surfaced on Saturday.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of various Adivasi organisations has alleged that the essential medicines allotted to the Government Area Hospital in the State’s tribal heartland were being diverted to a private hospital in a clandestine manner.

The JAC demanded that a CBI-CID inquiry should be ordered into the alleged diversion to unravel the “racket” and punish the guilty, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Bhadradri-Kothagudem has been recording more than 100 cases daily in the past seven days, with the exception of April 27 when it logged 82 infections.

Police inquiry

Meanwhile, the local police have reportedly initiated an inquiry into the incident.

The hospital authorities could not be reached for a comment.