Allegation against Bigg Boss organisers

A city-based woman journalist, who was nominated for the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, alleged that the organisers were making amorous gestures towards her.
On Saturday morning, she approached Banjara Hills police stating that the show’s co-producer Shyam made advances and misbehaved with her, during their recent meeting.
Call
In April, the journalist received a call from the organisers informing about her nomination and they had three rounds of discussions, before entering into an agreement.
“She met show co-ordinators Ravikanth, Raghu and Abhishek and signed an agreement,” inspector N Kalinga Rao said.
Complaint
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and launched a probe. The show to be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is to be telecast by MAA channel from July 21.
