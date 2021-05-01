All zoo parks, wildlife sanctuaries closed for visitors

HYDERABAD

01 May 2021 23:51 IST

Minister for Forests, Endowments and Justice A. Indrakaran Reddy has announced that all zoological parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the State would be closed for visitors from Sunday due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

The decision has been taken following an advisory issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Central Zoo Authority to prevent the spread of coronavirus among wildlife.

Accordingly, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana R. Sobha issued orders on Saturday for closure of Nehru Zoological Park here, Kakatiya Zoological Park at Warangal, Kawal and Amrabad tiger reserves, all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the State to visitors with immediate effect.

In Hyderabad, KBR National Park would be closed for visitors as part of implementing COVID control measures.