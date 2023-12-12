All-women team among 25 in All India mines rescue contest in Telangana’s Peddapalli

December 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Skills of the all-women mines rescue team from Hindustan Zinc Ltd. were on display on Tuesday at the 52nd All India Mines Rescue competitions on its second day at RG-II Area Mines Rescue Station in Ramagundam.

It is the only women’s team among the 25 participating ones representing 10 coal and 6 metal companies from across India.

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is hosting the prestigious five-day annual mines rescue competitions in the coal town under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Dhanbad.

Members of the Hindustan Zinc Ltd. team showcased their capabilities in swiftly responding to mine accidents and carrying out rescue operations before a panel of judges from the DGMS.

The all-women team performed the ‘fresh air base’ event inside the GDK-7 LEP underground coal mine as part of the rescue and recovery category of the competitions on the inaugural day on Monday, SCCL sources said. The competitions will conclude on December 15.

