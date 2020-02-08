All TS districts to set up nCoV control rooms

The State government instructed all District Collectors to ensure that measures were taken to control and prevent spread of Novel Coronavirus, in case of outbreak of the virus. Special Chief Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare department A Santhi Kumari wrote to the District Collectors, asking them to set up Coronavirus Control Room in every district and impart meticulous training to everyone expected to handle symptomatic cases, besides undertaking inspection of isolation wards.

In the communication, dated February 6, to the Collectors and Health department officials, Mrs Kumari stated that except the three nCoV positive cases in Kerala, no other State had reported a positive case to date.

However, as a precaution to meet any eventuality, district officials were instructed to ensure that people who had returned from China, Hong Kong, Singapore or Thailand, or those who had come in contact with persons who tested positive for the virus, were isolated at home for two weeks.

Superintendents of teaching hospitals were directed to earmark 25 beds each to quarantine suspects of the virus. District hospitals already have isolation wards for swine flu patients, which would be inspected and kept ready for nCoV suspects.

Besides, officials were asked to ensure availability of 25 units of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and 100 N95 masks each at all teaching hospitals and district hospitals, which had isolation wards.

Six test negative

Meanwhile, six samples collected from the State tested negative for nCoV. Till now, 62 samples had tested negative for the virus. On Saturday, eight more persons were admitted to the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital, and one to Fever Hospital. Their samples would be tested at the Virology Laboratory of Gandhi Hospital.

Teams of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) continue to monitor health of people who were advised isolation at home for 14 days. Officials of the Health department were reviewing the situation every day.