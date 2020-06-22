‘All support for food processing firms investing in the State’

HYDERABAD

22 June 2020 23:52 IST

KTR says the sector will create tremendous opportunities

Telangana government will provide complete support to companies which come forward to invest in the food processing sector in the State, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said on Monday.

Speaking at a webinar hosted by Invest India on food processing, he said the sector will create tremendous opportunities.

Also, the State has invested heavily in irrigation infrastructure, created large reservoirs and established strong farm level ecosystem, from social security, farm input support, warehousing and marketing infrastructure, farm gate procurement infrastructure to farmer producer organisations.

According to Mr.Rao, the advent of tremendous irrigation potential has opened up opportunities for the cultivation of a diverse range of crops in the State.

The Telangana government is equipped to facilitate contract farming and market-oriented cultivation on a large scale enabled by State government agencies, he added.

The water revolution in Telangana has increased the production of fish and meat. He also said that the State has established a very strong base for ensuring revolutions across agriculture, livestock, fisheries, poultry and dairy industry.

Companies investing in food processing sector and interested in large scale procurement of agriculture and related commodities from Telangana can expect tailor-made incentives. They will also be provided handholding support from the State government to establish manufacturing facilities and to establish supply chain linkages, including joint venture opportunities with local industry.

Ease of doing business

Telangana is also one of the best States in terms of ease of doing business and for setting up industry. “Our fast-growing local economy, quality of infrastructure, competitive costs, dynamic policy, strategic location, logistics, and a proactive government differentiate us, evident by the fact that we have been a State of choice for major international companies across various sectors,” he added.

The session was attended by over 200 prospective investors from across the globe, said a release.