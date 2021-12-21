All students of Pharma City skilling programme bag jobs

Aurobindo Pharma, Neuland Laboratories among recruiters

The first batch of a skilling programme launched as part of the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City to train youth from villages near the project site has concluded and all the 125 students have been hired by leading pharma firms.

Lab Technician cum Assistant; and Production/Manufacturing Operator cum Assistant were the two programmes offered and in high demand in the industry. Theory classes, lab practicals, industry expert session as well as visit to industrial units were part of the 45-day course. Inputs on personality development, life skills, basics of IT and financial literacy were also provided to the students under the programme that Telangana government had launched earlier this year, a release from Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office on Monday said.

Aurobindo Pharma, Neuland Laboratories and Honour Lab were among the companies that hired the students. Presenting the letter of placements, Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan urged the students to use the training and job offer as a platform to build their careers.

The State government has committed to facilitating at least one job per family, who has given land to the Pharma City project. The training is being offered at government’s cost and the programme was executed by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge in partnership with the Life Science Sector Skill Development of Government of India.

Hyderabad Pharma City has been planned as a world class industrial city with thrust on development and production of affordable and quality medicines for the world. It is to be developed on work, live, learn and play concept by adopting sustainable green concepts with state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure, the Minister’s office said.