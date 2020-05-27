Hyderabad

All shops, barring malls, to be open from today

People outside a wholesale medical shop in Sultan Bazar.

People outside a wholesale medical shop in Sultan Bazar.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Opening of shops on alternate days has only led to more crowding: govt.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that all shops except malls will be opened from Thursday.

The government said that though it allowed opening of shops on alternate days, it was observed that more crowds were gathering at the shops that were open. Thus, it was decided to open more shops and let the crowds disperse. Shop owners and consumers should strictly following COVID-19 guidelines of physical distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers, a release from the Chief Minister’s office said on Wednesday night.

Simple affair

Mr. Rao, at a review meeting, instructed officials to celebrate State Formation Day on June 2 in a simple manner in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. He said that only paying tributes to the martyrs and hoisting of National Flag alone should be observed and no meetings or conferences should be held. Ministers, people’s representatives and officials should hoist the national flag in their respective offices.

The Chief Minister will pay tributes at the Martyrs Memorial and then hoist the flag at Pragathi Bhavan. In the district headquarters with key officials, At Home will be organised on a small scale.

Sanitation Week

Mr. Rao said that Cleanliness-Sanitation programme should be organised in all towns and villages from June 1 to 8.

The sanitation measures should be taken to prevent seasonal diseases along with COVID-19, he said in a review meeting with MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Raghunandan and other officials here on Wednesday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:02:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/all-shops-barring-malls-to-be-open-from-today/article31689824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY