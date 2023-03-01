All set for T-Works opening today 

March 01, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad will formally become home to what will be shaping into India’s largest prototyping centre when Foxconn Chairman Young Liu on Thursday inaugurates T-Works, the Telangana government initiative to promote innovation in hardware.

Conceived to be one-of-its-kind Makers Lab in the country, the first phase of the facility that will be opened on March 2 covers 78,000 sqft and is equipped with various equipment that will help turn into an idea into a prototype in the hands of innovators. On completion of the remaining phases, T-Works will be a 2.50 lakh sqft facility and an integral part of the world’s largest innovation campus with T-Hub and the proposed IMAGE Tower on about 18 acres of prime land in Raidurg, which has emerged as hub for IT companies in recent years.

With a vision to create and celebrate a culture of innovators, makers and hobbyists in India, who explore and experiment without the fear of failure, T-Works caters to a wide range of users from students, innovators, MSMEs, startups and corporations, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, briefing media at T-Works with Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri, he said capital expenditure borne by the State government on the facility is ₹ 110 crore. A number of companies, mainly as part of their corporate social responsibility, have set up machinery worth around ₹ 15 crore and the contribution is expected to touch ₹ 40 crore.

Laser cutting and engraving, testing lab (environmental, vibration, metrology), electronics lab, 3D printing, metal and wood shops, garage space, ceramics studio, library and a retail store are currently available at T-Works. In future, many more capabilities are to be added, including PCB fabrication, finish shop, textile lab, advanced sheet operations, industrial 3D printing, metal 3D printing, digital cutting and advanced communication (RF lab), the Minister and officials said.

The objective behind setting up T-Works is to ensure that any innovator or entrepreneur should have access to facilities at affordable prices to give shape to his ideas. In the months since its soft launch, T-Works was utilised by 300 users, from startups to corporates and produced over 1,000 parts and prototypes. These include a collaboration between T-Works and space tech startup Skyroot to solve a critical problem barely weeks before the launch of India’s first private rocket by the latter.

