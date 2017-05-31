All set for Rahul meeting

The Congress is working overtime to make the “Telangana Praja Garjana” to be addressed by the All India Congress Committee Vice-President, Rahul Gandhi a grand success with mobilisation of party activists and sympathisers from across the State.

The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5.30 p.m. The responsibility of making the meeting a grand success mostly lies on former government Whip, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who took the initiative to organise the event, when other leaders were reluctant and stepped back citing financial reasons.

The mobilisation of party workers and public is mostly concentrated in the erstwhile Medak district while it is going to be nominal from other districts. More than one lakh people are likely to attend, given the sentiment attached to it. Half of the numbers will come from erstwhile Medak district alone. Party is also arranging large screens to watch the proceedings for people who can’t make it into the stadium. In addition to sentiment which is being claimed by the party that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had addressed a public meeting in 1978 and won the elections held after two years in 1980 - the location and size of the ground will also be an added advantage for the party. As the ground is inside the town with two main roads leading to it gathering of few thousand people may reflect grand attendance.

As per the schedule, only three speakers are finalised — Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy would welcome while TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy will be another speaker apart from Mr. Rahul Gandhi. However, some senior leaders may also be given a chance. All the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) office-bearers may find place on the dais in addition to presidents of frontal organisations.