All set for Mayor, Deputy Mayor election on February 11

HYDERABAD

09 February 2021 00:07 IST

The ruling party TRS has greater chances of victory

Election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts for GHMC council, scheduled for February 11, will need a quorum of 97 members, half of the existing strength of corporators and ex-officio members, for the voting to take place.

Victory for any candidate will depend on attendance and how strictly the whip issued by the respective parties will be followed by the electors.

Considering that the election will be decided not based on simple majority, but on who gets the highest number of votes, the ruling party TRS has greater chances for win, even if the ex-officio members are excluded.

The council has 149 members from the recent elections, and 44 ex-officio members. Of the elected members, TRS has 55, BJP - 48, AIMIM 44 and Congress - two. The BJP member elected from Lingojiguda expired after the GHMC polls, which has rendered his seat vacant.

TRS has the highest number of ex-officio members eligible for voting at 32, followed by AIMIM at 10 and BJP at two.

Hence, the combined strength of TRS is decidedly way ahead of the remaining parties, giving it a definite edge.

State Election Commission, in model code of conduct rules issued in December last year, announced certain measures to curb “camps” to confine the elected members to protect the numbers.

A ban has been imposed against exertion of undue influence on the elected representatives for voting against the whips issued by their respective political parties. Ban has been imposed also against using incentives and disincentives to influence the members.

Voting will be by show of hands, and members will be seated in groups as per the party lines. Elected members of each recognised national and State political parties will be seated in separate compartments. Members of registered political parties may be seated in another compartment, while independent candidates may be provided one.

Members will be seated in alphabetical order with ward names, and each row will have an official assisting the members in seating.

A statement issued in the name of GHMC Election Officer, said the members should reach the Council hall by 10.45 a.m., carrying a photo identity card, and the intimation letter sent by GHMC. The members will be administered oath at 11 a.m., after which voting will take place.

The members have been asked to follow COVID-19 protocol and wear masks without fail.

GHMC election wing officials or GHMC Secretary may be contacted for any doubts with regard to the conduct of the meeting. A meeting with the representatives of political parties in GHMC will be organised on Tuesday, to educate them about the election process for Mayor and Deputy Mayor.