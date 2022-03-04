All set for launch of TS Digital health profile project

4,22,182 people to be covered in in Rajanna Sircilla district in the pilot project

The much-awaited Telangana digital health profile project is all set to be rolled out in Rajanna Sircilla district on a pilot basis on March 5.

The e-health profile project is slated to be launched simultaneously in Mulugu district on Saturday. Both the districts have been chosen for implementation of the project on a pilot basis in the State.

The ambitious project envisages creation of digital health profile of every citizen above 18 years of age for improving public healthcare delivery and scaling up access to prompt and quality healthcare, according to sources in Health department.

As many as 220 teams comprising the field-level health functionaries including ANMs and ASHAs have been constituted to accomplish the task of profiling the health details of a total of 4,22,182 people above the age of 18 years in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The teams have already been trained in collection of health details of citizens and software applications for uploading the data online under the e-health profile project.

Sources said the teams will carry health profile kits containing BP apparatuses (digital), weighing machines, glucometers, glucose strips, hemoglobin meters (digital), thermometers and other devices as part of the gigantic health data collection exercise.

As many as 255 panchayat secretaries and 67 municipal ward special officers have also been roped in to motivate the citizens to cooperate with the field-level health functionaries.

Minister for Municipal Administration, Information Technology and Industries K. T. Rama Rao is expected to formally launch the e-health profile project in Sircilla town on Saturday.