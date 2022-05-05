All set for Intermediate exams

30,927 students to take the exams in Karimnagar district

A total of 30,927 students, including 14,804 first year, and 16,123 second year students, will appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE)-2022 in Karimnagar district slated to begin on May 6.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure drinking water and first aid facilities, besides uninterrupted power supply at all the designated examination centres across the district, sources said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.P.C. have been imposed in and around the examination centres, within the radius of 200 metres. The orders will remain in force from May 6 to 24, until the completion of the IPE exams.

Apart from the sitting squads, several flying squads have also been formed to curb malpractices during the exams.

Similar arrangements are also in place in Peddapalli, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla districts and also in the rest of the State, where the Intermediate exams are scheduled to commence on Friday.

In Khammam, a delegation of the activists of the PDSU submitted a memorandum to the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) Ravi Babu on Thursday seeking basic amenities at all the examination centres and relaxation on “one minute late rule.”