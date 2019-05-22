All set for counting in city

Counting of votes for the two parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be held at 12 distribution, reception and counting (DRC) centres across the city on May 23.

District Election Officer (DEO) M. Dana Kishore on Tuesday, shared the details of arrangements for counting, and said a total of 550 employees have been deployed for counting alone, besides 20 per cent that has been kept in the reserve.

Training session

A training session had been conducted for them on May 16, and another final session will be organised on May 22.

Second randomisation of the counting staff will be done on Wednesday, in front of the observers, where the staff will be allotted to Assembly segments.

The third and final randomisation on the counting day will allot the staff to the counting tables at their respective centres. In view of summer, facilities such as water, food and air coolers have been provided at the centres, Mr. Kishore said.

A total of 14 tables will be stationed at each counting centre, with a counting supervisor and a counting assistant allotted to each.

Postal ballots and service votes will be counted separately, at Prof. G. Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University campus for Secunderabad, and Nizam College Library Building, Basheerbagh for Hyderabad, under the direct supervision of the Returning Officers.

On the counting day, strong rooms will be opened at 6.30 a.m., and EVMs will be taken out in the presence of counting observers and political party agents. Postal ballots will be counted first and later, EVM counting may be taken up.

Nobody, including the Returning Officer, will be allowed inside the centres with mobile phones, Mr. Kishore forewarned.

Hyderabad district collector and Returning Officer for Hyderabad constituency, K. Manicka Raj said the results, even before being declared, will be uploaded on e-Suvidha app.

Commissioner of City Police, Anjani Kumar, who attended the press conference, said Section 144 will be imposed on the whole city on the counting day, and no rallies and victory processions will be allowed after 6 a.m. Already, the section has been imposed within 100 metres of the DRC centres.

Three levels of security is in force at all the DRC centres, and on the counting day, DCP cadre officers will be deployed at all the centres. A total of 5,200 police personnel have been deployed for counting duty, Mr.Anjani Kumar said.

Answering a question, Mr. Kishore said in case of variation between EVM count and VVPAT count, the latter will take precedence.

In case of technical faults in EVMs, they will be kept aside and counted last after restoration, and Election Commission will be kept in the loop.

Earlier in the day, Mr.Kishore visited the warehouse in Begum Bazaar where the EVMs will be sent for safekeeping after counting.