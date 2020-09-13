All set for comprehensive land survey

HYDERABAD

13 September 2020 22:54 IST

Non-tamperable geo-coordinates to be taken as basis for the exercise

The State government is gearing up for launching a comprehensive survey of lands across the State in the digital mode.

The survey this time will cover every inch of land across the State with non-tamperable geo-coordinates as basis. The government has decided to specify the latitude and longitude of each survey number so that the records “will remain forever”.

The government has resolved to give the latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates as it is a relatively easy affair in the light of emerging technologies. Latest technology will, accordingly, be deployed to ensure that the survey is conducted in a fool-proof manner. The effort, according to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is to ensure that the survey establishes the extent of the land in the State so that it will help in resolving long-pending disputes, be it problems between the neighbours or assessment of the extent of government lands or those in dispute between different government departments like the Forest and Revenue.

According to the Chief Minister, the process and modalities for the survey would be launched soon as the Assembly had already passed two revenue-related Bills. The survey would be conducted in the quickest possible time so that the details will be posted on the Dharani portal which would be operated by the Revenue department in coordination with the Telangana State Technology Services.

“Total survey of the land is the only solution for the existing problems,” he said. The government intends to keep record of lands in three modes. Operational records on Dharani website, digital records and manual records. The government has, accordingly, planned to maintain multiple servers, including some outside the State, as part of the disaster management guidelines.

The government has already over 90% of the clear title documents available online and the entire data would be on the Dharani website. As much as 1.45 crore acres of land held by 57.7 lakh farmers is dispute free as can be seen from the distribution of ₹7,279 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme without hassles and the government has, accordingly, decided to host the data of these lands on the portal.

While the survey of agricultural lands is on, the government has decided to simultaneously focus on urban lands so that these records are also clean and entered into the web portal. These records will also be scrutinised and proper titles conferred so that urban property books in maroon colour on the lines of the pattadar passbooks issued to farmers in green colour are given to house owners.