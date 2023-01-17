All set for BRS maiden public meeting in Khammam

January 17, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Khammam, considered as the political nerve centre of Telangana, is all set to host the maiden public meeting of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), billed as the biggest meeting in recent times by a political party in the State, on Wednesday with the fort city swathed in pink colour, the colour of BRS’s flag.

After change of its nomenclature from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to the BRS, the ruling party has chalked out a strategy to bring together like-minded parties against the BJP dispensation at the Centre and to become a force to reckon with in the national politics.

Against this backdrop, the BRS has chosen Khammam, the traditional Left citadel, which shares a border with Andhra Pradesh with an eye on expanding its base in the neighbouring State.

The public meeting has attained significance with a clutch of senior leaders of the CPI, the CPI (M) and various other political parties apart from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are scheduled to attend it.

The BRS leadership is pulling out all stops to ensure massive turnout at the public meeting to make it a landmark event.

All the roads leading to the venue of the public meeting on a sprawling 100 acres, abutting the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) to be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at VV Palem near here on Wednesday, attained a pink hue.

Huge cut-outs of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and the invitees have come up at the venue of the meeting.

Khammam has turned into a fortress with the police putting in place unprecedented security arrangements ahead of the visit of the high-profile leaders from different corners of the country.

Over 5200 police personnel have been drafted from various parts of the State for bandobust duty. The police have announced several traffic diversions in and around the city from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday in view of the public meeting.

A bunch of posters, titled “BRS is talk of the country, Get ready for righteous war (Dharma Yuddam)” with pictures of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, and Mr. Bhagwant Mann, besides Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and CPI general secretary D. Raja, sprang up at the venue of the public meeting and elsewhere in the city.