All schools in Hyderabad to remain closed on Monday 

All schools in the Hyderabad district limits will remain closed on Monday (September 2, 2024) in view of the prevailing weather conditions and forecast of heavy rain.

The announcement is a precautionary measure keeping in view the safety of children, a statement from Hyderabad district collectorate said on Saturday (August 31, 2024). The closure applies to all the primary and secondary schools functioning under all managements, whether government, aided or private, it mentioned.

According to India Meteorological Department, the forecast for all zones in Hyderabad district on Sunday is moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds up to 50 kmph. On Monday, light to moderate rain would continue with gusty winds.

The impact would be high resulting in water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, besides traffic congestion and disruption in general services such as electricity, water, and travel.

