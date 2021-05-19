All requests lead to @KTRTRS

Twitter account of Minister buzzes day and night seeking help

In the middle of the night, the phone buzzes with a tweet alert disturbing the sleep. A few moments later, it is passed onto the team already overstretched with work.

Yet, it gets the attention of the sleepy eyes of the team workers who take up the issue with the concerned, and with all the concern.

It is the not just the blaring sirens of ambulances that refuse to die down with Covid patients but also the Twitter account of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao that buzzes day and night with requests for help to find a bed in any hospital or Remdesevir vials or a request for oxygen concentrators or Tocilizumab medicine gaining popularity for Covid treatment but is in extreme shortage.

The Minister’s Twitter account seems to be the final destination for people after exhausting all their sources and resources for medical assistance in the second wave that gripped the State. With about 6,000 requests so far and growing by the day, and majority of them attended to in one form or the other, KTR’s team is on its toes.

“It reflects the confidence people enjoy in him and the trust he has gained,” says a member of KTR’s Office.

What surprises is the requests pouring in from across the State borders, including the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, who send requests for beds in Tirupati or Vizag.

Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra are other States. In some cases, the Minister personally tags his friends in those States seeking help, or the assistance is extended by the local teams here.

A eight-member team under the OSD, PS and Addl PS of the Minister plays a liasoning role constantly interacting with the help seekers and the providers, and connecting them, including NGOs, suppliers or hospitals.

Remdesvir injections were the hot property due to the shortage in the market and the team ensured that providers were identified and medicine is given on cost-to-cost basis sparing them from fleecing by black-marketeers.

Oxygen concentrators are also in huge demand and some well-wishers of the Minister have either donated or are arranging them for the needy.

“Its all about accessibility of the Minister and his swift response,” says Dileep Konatham, Director, Digital Media, Telangana.

Some may accuse the Minister of responding only on Twitter. But he is personally approachable on WhatsApp as well.

Response through social media is an extension of the existing systems. “After all its easy for the common man to reach the Minister directly on Twitter,” he explains.

The beneficiaries never forget to thank the Minister and it is the most satisfying factor for the both as a life could be saved.

And it reflects in the response of Rambabu Yamallapally (@ramsapka77), who tweeted “Sir, All the words don't describe our thanks to you. Thank you so much for all what you're doing for us and thank for the hard work every day. We are so lucky to have such amazing leader.”

And there is no shortage of such Rambabus on @KTRTRS