All offline exams postponed, new schedule soon

Hyderabad

25 March 2021 00:41 IST

The government has asked the universities to reschedule the ongoing examinations of all degree, PG and professional courses in view of its decision to shut down educational institutions to contain rising COVID-19 cases.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman T. Papi Reddy said that colleges have been asked to reschedule the examinations as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was worried about the safety of the children. He said the new schedule will be announced shortly.

However, online exams will be allowed to be conducted and only offline exams will be postponed, Prof. Reddy said. Officials also said that the new schedule may not be delayed and the exams may be conducted after 10 days after giving sufficient time for preparation for students and also ensuring that the institutions sanitise the place properly.

Exams have already began in both the OU and JNTU Hyderabad and students were worried over the sudden rescheduling. Officials, however, asked students not to worry over postponement of exams and the new schedule will ensure that their plans for higher education are not affected.