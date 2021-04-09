All GHMC employees to get shots before April 15

HYDERABAD

09 April 2021 23:42 IST

‘Details to be updated on COVID portal’

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar issued orders on Friday for COVID-19 vaccination for all the staff and officials before April 15.

The orders were given after directions from CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Mr. Kumar to ensure 100% vaccination to all administrative staff, sanitation workers, and municipal staff.

Mr. Kumar passed on the orders to all the zonal commissioners during a video conference on Friday, and asked them to organise for the vaccination drive in GHMC offices, or hospitals or urban health centres close by.

Advertising

Advertising

Details of those vaccinated should be sent to the head office and updated on COVID-19 portal, he said. The GHMC has close to 30,000 frontline staff, and all of them should arrive vaccinated from April 15, the Commissioner said.