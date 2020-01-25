All five municipalities in Khammam go to TRS

After scoring an emphatic victory in last year’s rural local body elections in the erstwhile composite Khammam district, the ruling TRS swept the urban local body polls by winning all the five municipalities, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

The ruling party emerged victorious in Sattuapalli, Wyra and Madhira municipalities in Khammam district that went to polls on Wednesday. In Sattupalli, a former TDP bastion, the TRS bagged 22 of the total 23 wards, leaving one ward to an independent candidate.

It registered a comfortable victory from Madhira municipality winning 13 of the total 22 wards. The Opposition combine had put up some resistance in Madhira with the Congress party winning four wards, the TDP three and the CPI (M) one ward each. An independent candidate had won from one ward.

The TRS registered a significant victory in the border town, which is part of Madhira constituency represented by the Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. In Wyra, the ruling party emerged triumphant winning 15 of the total 20 wards, leaving two for the Congress, one for the CPI (M) and two for the independents.

The TRS stormed the coal belt region, regarded as the traditional bastion of the Congress and Left parties, wresting both Kothagudem and Yellandu municipalities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Of the total 36 wards in Kothagudem municipality, the TRS had won 25 wards, thereby capturing the vital urban local body, which is also the district headquarters. The CPI has managed to win eight wards in its traditional stronghold. The Congress party, which ruled the Kothagudem governing council thrice in the past, won just a single ward. Independent candidates had won two wards in Kothagudem.

Despite the rebel trouble, the ruling party captured the Yellendu civic body bagging 19 of the total 24 wards.

The CPI and the CPI (ML-ND) won one ward each. Independents emerged victorious in three wards. The Congress party drew a blank.

Meanwhile, elated over the TRS’s overwhelming victory in civic polls, the party cadres burst crackers and distributed sweets at the party district office in Khammam late in the afternoon.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and other party leaders participated in the celebrations.