All-female crew on trains, flights dominates Women’s Day celebrations

HYDERABAD

09 March 2020 00:59 IST

State govt. honours 21 women achievers at its main function

An all-women crew running passenger trains and two pilots commandeering an Air India flight on Delhi-Hyderabad-Tirupati route were among the significant happenings to commemorate the International Women’s Day celebrations across the State on Sunday.

AI 559 Hyderabad-Delhi flight was operated by an all-women crew that included Captain Sapna Patel, Captain Mona Ashok Dhapodkar with cabin crew Gracy, Shubhra, Samatha and S.L. Sunitha. They operated AI 559/542/542/541 Hyderabad-Delhi- Hyderabad-Tirupati-Hyderabad on Sunday.

No to be outdone, a full female crew consisting of loco pilots, guard and security ran the Secunderabad-Vikarabad passenger train. Even the ticket checking staff was all women. Five important stations of South Central Railway (SCR) — Begumpet, Vidyanagar, Chandragiri, New Guntur and Ramavarapadu — were manned by women staff.

To coincide with the celebrations, SCR also organised a mega rally ‘Walk for Glory’. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, his wife Jayanthi Mallya, president of SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation, and senior officials participated in the rally.

Hyderabad Metro Rail celebrated the day on all its three corridors emphasising ‘Equal World is an Enabled World’.

The State government at its main functions in Ravindra Bharati felicitated 21 women, who were credited with significant achievements in their respective fields.

Venkaiah in attendance

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu attended two separate functions in the city. He inaugurated iWIN (International Women Network) conceived by Foundation of Futuristic Cities and later participated in another function organised by Durgabai Deshmukh Mahila Sabha (Andhra Mahila Sabha) at P. Obul Reddy Public School.

Speaking at the celebrations, he said educational and economic empowerment is important for women empowerment. “Indian culture and traditions respect women; we need to go back to our roots,” he said, adding that women safety and smile on women’s faces are index of a nation’s progress. He called upon all mothers to promote mother tongue.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Foundation of Futuristic Cities president Karuna Gopal and Infosys centre head Manisha Saboo were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Governor felicitated

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya called on Ms. Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan and felicitated her on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Elsewhere, Commissioner and Director of Handlooms and Textiles Shailaja Ramaiyer participated as chief guest in the Women’s Day celebrations at Chenetha Bhavan. Dr. MCR HRD Institute of Telangana also celebrated the day as part of which institute additional director general Harpreet Singh administered a pledge against dowry to the trainee civil servants, Military Engineer Services probationers, and ASOs of Central Secretariat Service.

At Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress party headquarters, Mahila Congress President Nerella Sharada and others attended the celebrations. A free health camp was organised for women employees and homeguards of Hyderabad City police at Tanvir Hospital.

Excise, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister V. Srinivas Goud felicitated international swimmer from Telangana, Goli Shyamala, who swam from Talaimannar (Sri Lanka) to Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu recently.

CSIR-IICT Rachakonda Security Council and Rachakonda police organised a workshop on ‘Prevention of Sexual harassment of women at the workplace’ for Internal Committee members of government and non-government organisations and stakeholders.

Women on wheels

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod launched Women on Wheels, Hyderabad’s first women for women cab service. The Minister handed over keys to four women cab drivers — D. Sharada, Dhanalakshmi, T. Sharada and M. Sowjanya, all in the age group of 28 to 40 years.

To begin with, they will ply their cabs in and around the areas of Hi-Tec City, Madhapur and Gachibowli, and only during the day. They will work five days a week. Areas and timings will be extended as they stabilise and when more women join the cab services.