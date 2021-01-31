All eyes on govt. officials

Multiple questions on preparedness before reopening of schools, colleges

Tough task

It was not easy for GHMC authorities to arrive at the number of ex-officio members eligible to vote for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the newly-elected civic body.

The identification of ex-officio members became complicated as it had to be verified whether the legislators and MPs, who constitute them, were on the electoral rolls of GHMC and participated in the election of chairmen of other municipalities. The first factor was easy to scan but the latter took considerable time.

In instances featuring ministers P. Sabita Indra Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy and some others, they were found to be ineligible to vote though their names figure in rolls because they had already exercised their right in some other municipality. The same was the case with Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy. But, in case of Minister Satyavathi Rathod, she was found eligible though she had nothing to do with GHMC.

Questions over readiness

Questions are being raised on the preparedness of schools and colleges for holding classes from February 1. Finance Minister Harish Rao, who made a surprise visit to a social welfare junior college at Andole in Sangareddy district on Saturday, expressed dissatisfaction over the lackadaisical attitude of officials in taking up works in spite of instructions issued well in advance. This is not an isolated incident and similar reports are coming from different districts.

Non availability of funds to pay wages is said to be one of the major reasons behind the delay in commencement of works while staff were also said to be looking out for funds to buy sanitisers and other essentials. These problems could have been avoided had the government given clear instructions about utilisation of grants given to the institutions.

First time

The State government has initiated the tradition of felicitating employees retiring from service on the day of superannuation and ensuring they are being dropped home in government vehicles on the last day of work.

Retirement day will not forthwith be a closed door meeting with group of employees, but an occasion to share with all employees. Seven employees who retired on Saturday were given a warm send off in the presence of senior officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The Chief Secretary has instructed the officials concerned to design a standard operating protocol for conducting such felicitations every month. Hopefully, the programme continues as it will be a fitting gesture for the services rendered by the staff for decades.

