All eyes on AIMIM

All eyes are on the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ahead of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections scheduled for Thursday.
While AIMIM leaders are tight-lipped about their plan of action, or whether they would field a candidate at all, a meeting to take a final call is scheduled in party headquarters of Darussalaam on Thursday morning.
“The meeting is for all the elected corporators and ex-officio members. I cannot say more as a decision will be taken tomorrow at 9 a.m.,” said a party functionary.
AIMIM has 44 corporators-elect and 10 ex-officio members. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 47 corporators-elect and two ex-officio members and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has 56 corporators-elect and 32 ex-officio members.
Speculations are rife on AIMIM’s strategy and if the party will field a candidate or decide to support TRS.
“There are two options. To be present but abstain, or, if every party is fielding, field our candidate too. In any case, everything boils down to the quorum that is 97. It is not just about the total votes that a party has. Whatever happens, it is the quorum which will decide,” a senior party leader said.
