All CETs postponed in Telangana

As expected, all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) of Telangana have been postponed owing to the prevailing situation and the fresh dates would be intimated on a later date.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) took the decision after the government decided to extend the lockdown till April 30 but the decision had been on the cards for some time as the TSCHE was worried over the conduct of exams when the nation was facing a huge crisis.

Chairman of TSCHE T. Papi Reddy said the last date for online submission of applications for the CETs without late fee had been extended to May 5. Earlier, the TSCHE scheduled all the exams in the month of May, ensuring that the dates won’t clash with other national entrance exams.

Since most of them are now online tests only, officials feel they won’t face much problem with the logistics. However, they have to be conscious of clash of dates with national entrance exams, which too have been postponed, and also entrance exams of other states. Telugu students appear for national entrance exams and also entrance tests of neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

As per the original schedule, the Engineering Common Entrance Test was scheduled for May 2, Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test May 4, 5, 7, 9 and 11, Physical Education Common Entrance Test from May 13, Integrated Common Entrance Test May 20 and 21, Education Common Entrance Test May 23, Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test May 27, and Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test from May 28 to 31.