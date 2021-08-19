All arrangements in place, say mutawallis

HYDERABAD

19 August 2021 23:31 IST

Ashura to be observed today

With the ashura, which marks the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain, scheduled to be observed on Friday, mutawallis of ashoorkhanas say that all measures are in place to ensure the procession passes off smoothly, and the convergence of the devout at places of worship is unhindered. “As compared to last year, we are seeing a large number of people at ashoorkhanas. This is primarily because of the fact that several COVID-19 restrictions in our State have been relaxed,” says Mir Abbas Ali Moosvi, president of Anjuman-e-Mutawalliyaan-e-Ashoorkhaanajaat Telangana, an organisation of managers of ashoorkhanas. “We have coordinated with the police, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other departments to ensure the movement of people is smooth.” Mr Moosvi, who is also the mutawalli of the Badshahi Ashoorkhana, a place of worship which was constructed in the early 17th century, says that everyday around 5,000 people come visiting. “Most people arrive here in the evening. It would be no exaggeration to state that people from all denominations – Shia or Sunni – and all religions, including a large number of Hindus, come to this ashoorkhana, and other ashoorkhanas as well. In fact, we have observed that this year our Hindu brothers and sisters are coming in larger numbers,” Mr Moosvi says, adding that the langar at the Badshahi Ashoorkhana produces around five quintals of the Hyderabadi dish bagara khaana – daalcha. Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the famed Moharram procession which will be taken out on Friday. As was the case in previous years, the procession is scheduled to begin at the famous Bibi-Ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura around 11 a.m. It is to travel from here to Shaikh Faiz Kamaan, Etebar Chowk, Kotla Alijah, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Panje Shah, Mandi Miralam, Purani Haveli and reach Chaderghat.

Advertising

Advertising