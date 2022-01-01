All 360 drunk driving cases in Rachakonda involved men

HYDERABAD

01 January 2022 20:36 IST

About 80% of these violations were recorded within urban limits

All the 360 violations recorded by Rachakonda police personnel during intense drunk driving checks on New Year’s eve were made by men. And about 80% of these violations were by men aged between 21 and 40 within the urban limits.

As per a report released by Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Uppal and Kushaiguda traffic police stations in the limits recorded the highest of 77 and 76 violations.

Revellers in Bhongir zone, which includes the three semi-urban traffic police stations of Bhongir, Yadadri and Choutuppal, were comparatively well-behaved. The zone, in all, recorded 36 cases of drunk driving.

Vanasthalipuram and L.B. Nagar police station limits, which are on the arterial route to the busy NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada), and the connecting State highways, also showed worrying numbers of 62 and 57 violations respectively.

The report stated that 299 two-wheelers, 52 four-wheelers and a few commercial vehicles were the modes of transport in these offences.