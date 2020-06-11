Hyderabad

Alert sounded on seasonal diseases

Even as people are struggling with COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-increasing number of positive cases in the city and surrounding districts, doctors sound alert about seasonal diseases with the onset of monsoon.

Rainy season is associated with water-logging and stagnant water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes that can cause a host of febrile (fever causing) illnesses such as malaria, filaria, dengue and chikungunya, says Aftab Ahmed, senior consultant physician at Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad.

Come monsoon, there is a steep spurt in the number of these cases and every year, thousands of people fall prey to these infections.

While malaria has a specific treatment, dengue and chikungunya are mostly treated symptomatically. There is no vaccine for these diseases and thus prevention is the only strategy, Dr. Ahmed says. He added that change in weather can precipitate asthma and sinus problems.

However, with regard to COVID-19, it is not known how temperature and humidity can influence transmission in India.

The expected drop in COVID cases in the State and country at large was not witnessed in summer and one may or may not see the surge in monsoon.

