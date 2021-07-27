Alert sounded on lifting Srisailam dam gates today

HYDERABAD

27 July 2021 23:19 IST

Dam likely to attain FRL; flood into Godavari Basin reservoirs recedes

The authorities of Srisailam dam have issued a warning to the administration of the downstream areas about releasing flood water from the project anytime on July 28 (Wednesday), with the heavy flood continuing into Almatti, Narayanpur, Jurala dams on Krishna river and Tungabhadra dam on Tungabhadra river and the discharge from there reaching Srisailam.

In a communication to the district authorities of Kurnool, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Guntur districts in the two Telugu States as also the authorities of TS-Genco and AP-Genco and the engineers of Nagarjunasagar project on Tuesday, Superintending Engineer of Srisailam S. Venkata Ramanaiah has stated that the radial crest gates of Srisailam dam are likely to be operated (lifted) anytime on Wednesday to discharge the surplus water.

He mentioned that inflow into Srisailam dam was about 4 lakh cusecs at 5 pm and the Central Water Commission (CWC) had forecast constant inflow for the next few days. As a result, the dam was likely to attain full reservoir level anytime on Wednesday and the surplus water would be discharged through the spillway.

Advertising

Advertising

As at 8 pm on Tuesday, the water storage in Srisailam was 174.3 tmc ft (877 feet) against its capacity of 215.8 tmc ft (885 ft) despite nearly 32,000 cusecs water being let into the river course after power generation in the left bank power house of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the CWC has forecast that flood at Hippargi Barrage in the upstream of Almatti dam would be in the measure of 3.88 lakh cusecs by 8 am on July 28 ensuring over 3.7 lakh cusecs of inflow into Almatti and over 3 lakh cusecs into Narayanpur further. On Tuesday evening, discharge of flood at Almatti was 3 lakh cusecs and it was 3.06 lakh cusecs at Narayanpur.

Similarly, inflow into Tungabhadra was 1.09 lakh cusecs and into Jurala at 3.29 lakh cusecs with the discharge of flood being 79,000 cusecs and 3.12 lakh cusecs, respectively.

On the other hand, flood into the reservoirs in Godavari Basin has receded further with Sriramsagar getting just 3.600 cusecs as at 8 pm. Similarly, Singur (1,820), Nizamsagar (679), Mid Manair (1,993), Lower Manair (5,948), Kaddam (1,833) and Yellampally (18,900 cusecs) were getting small to moderate inflows.