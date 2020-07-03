Aler MLA tests COVID-19 positive

Aler legislator G. Sunitha tested COVID-19 positive on Friday. Sample results of her husband, Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank, G. Mahender Reddy, are awaited.

Ms. Sunitha released a media statement on Friday, after unauthorised information went all over social media circles that the Aler couple tested coronavirus positive.

Her conspicuous absence, along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy for the inauguration of eco-tourism parks by Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy in Yadadri on Friday, added to the suspicion.

“After developing cold, as a preventive measure, I got my samples tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. They turned positive, but I am doing fine,” she said.

Sources close to the legislator added that her two drivers and Mr. Mahender Reddy’s alternate driver’s samples collected on July 1, also turned positive. The couple are presently admitted and being treated in a corporate hospital in Secunderabad.

Ms. Sunitha’s last public appearance, which witnessed crowds, were inauguration of dialysis facility at Aler community health centre along with Minister Jagadish Reddy and Collector Ms. Ramchandran on June 28, and release of Godavari waters from Kondapochammasagar in Turkapally mandal on June 24.