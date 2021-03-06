Alcoholic drowns in water sump

A 50-year-old man was found dead in a water sump of an apartment complex adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) office at Amberpet here on Saturday morning.

According to Amberpet inspector B. Mohan Kumar, the victim, K. Srinivas, a daily wager from Prem Nagar, went near the sump in an inebriated condition to drink water in the late hours of Friday.

“While trying to drink water after he removed the sump’s iron cover, he accidentally fell inside and drowned,” he said, adding that the victim was addicted to alcohol and didn’t go home in the last three years. The police also found a food packet near the apartment complex.

The residents found the body in the sump and alerted police, who in turn rushed to the spot, and shifted Srinivas’s body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for preservation.