Alcohol consumption does not prevent or cure COVID-19

If you believe that alcohol consumption is a shield against the novel coronavirus, you are not the first to hold the troubling misconception. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that consumption of alcohol does not provide any protection against COVID-19.

WHO Regional Office for Europe has released a fact sheet which explicitly states that consumption of alcohol does not provide protection against the virus or prevent a person from being infected. As on date, there is no vaccine or medicine to cure the infectious disease. Scientists and researchers across the world are striving hard to find the drugs.

Debunking the myth about alcohol as means of protection or prevention against COVID-19, the Europe Office stated that consumption of alcohol is associated with a range of communicable and non-communicable diseases and mental health disorders, which can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19. “In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Alcohol (at a concentration of at least 60% by volume) works as a disinfectant on your skin, but it has no such effect within your system when ingested,” it states.

In its myth vs facts section, WHO Regional Office for Europe clarifies, “Consumption of alcohol will not kill the virus in the inhaled air; it will not disinfect your mouth and throat; and it will not give you any kind of protection against COVID-19”.

Domestic violence

The fact sheet also touches upon alcohol’s association with intimate partner violence. It suggests victims of violence confined with the perpetrator at home to have a safety plan if the situation were to escalate. “This includes having a neighbour, friend, relative or shelter to go to in the event that you need to leave the house immediately. If you are under quarantine and need to leave the house immediately, call a local support hotline and reach out to someone you trust,” it suggests.

In Telangana, people can call Sakhi call centre’s toll-free number ‘181’ to report domestic violence. The toll-free number is managed by the State Women and Child Welfare department.