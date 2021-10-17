Alai Balai is a reflection of Telangana culture: Venkaiah

Governor Soundararajan opens annual event; PM Modi sends greetings

Alai Balai, the traditional annual event promoted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya just after Dasara, saw leaders from different political parties sharing the same dais and exchanging greetings and pleasantries.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu attended the event at Jal Vihar and asked people not to forget their culture and traditions. He appreciated Mr. Dattatreya for continuing the tradition wherein people from different backgrounds and ideologies meet and exchange greetings.

Mr. Dattatreya described the event as a reflection of Telangana culture where people of all castes, creed and religion met to exchange greetings irrespective of their differences. His daughter Vijayalakshmi said the programme was also intended to highlight Telangana culture and pass it on to the next generations.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan inaugurated the event, which was organised by Ms. Vijayalakshmi this time as Mr. Dattatreya is holding a Constitutional post. The event served as a huge platform during the Telangana agitation days with leaders of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions attending it despite the divisive atmosphere seen during the agitation.

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said it was unfortunate that leaders of all political parties were using harsh language to criticise their political opponents, forgetting that they were working for the same goal being in different organisations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out greetings for the programme and said it fosters a spirit of unity and harmony in society. He hoped that it would contribute to the sublime ideals of inclusiveness and social harmony.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, Telangana Ministers Mahmood Ali and T. Srinivas Yadav, MLC K. Kavitha, former MP V. Hanmantha Rao of Telangana Congress, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman and Movie Artistes Association (MAA) president Manchu Vishnu were among those present.

Pawan vs Vishnu

At the event, MAA politics played out with Mr. Pawan Kalyan ignoring Mr. Vishnu despite the latter’s efforts to start a conversation. The Jana Sena chief did not even make eye contact with the new MAA president fuelling speculation that the murky MAA elections were a fallout of one-upmanship between Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu groups in the Telugu film industry.