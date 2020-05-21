Hyderabad

Al-Qaeda terrorist deported from US

Ibrahim Zubair

Ibrahim Zubair  

He served prison term there after being convicted of terror financing

A 40-year-old Al-Qaeda terrorist from Hyderabad, who had been convicted of terror financing in the United States, was deported to India on Wednesday after completing his prison term.

Ibrahim Zubair Mohammed was arrested by the security forces in the US in 2011 for providing material and financial support to Al-Qaeda’s key leader Anwar-al-Awlaki. He was awarded jail term of five years, while his brother Yahya Farooq Mohammad, who also pleaded guilty was sentenced to 27 years as he had hired a hitman to kill a judge presiding over a terror case.

Sources in the government of India told The Hindu that Zubair, along with other Indian nationals deported from the US, landed in Amritsar on Wednesday. He was sent to a quarantine centre there. “After the 14-day mandatory quarantine period ends, the Al-Qaeda operative will be taken to New Delhi for questioning,” a senior officer said.

Zubair, who was born in Sharjah, studied engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign from 2001 to 2005. He moved to Toledo, Ohio in 2006 and married a US citizen, becoming a lawful resident of the US. One of his parents are the residents of Alwal here and before completing his studies at University of Illinois, he pursued his Master’s for three years at a city-based college in Banjara Hills and later went to the US.

According to the US court document in possession with The Hindu, Zubair facilitated the transfer $ 22,000 to Awlaki in Yemen to carry out terror attacks. Between 2004 and 2009, he made more than 60 transactions in his brother’s bank account. The documents stated that Zubair attempted to conceal the source of the funds provided by Awlaki by deleting emails from their account and lying to the investigators.

Awlaki is known for advocating violence against the US and was involved in attempted terrorist attacks against civilians there, the document stated. Telangana police confirmed that he is not involved in cases here.

