Akshaya Patra Foundation gets funding from US tech firm

The Akshaya Patra Foundation received $100,000 (approximately ₹75,28,500) from Xilinx Inc., an American technology company, to provide food relief to people of vulnerable communities during the lockdown.

Xilinx’s generous donation will enable Akshaya Patra to distribute 13,636 food relief kits (5,72,727 meal servings) to the affected people in Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Andole, Neradigunta, Yeraram, Isnapur, Siddipet, Gajwel, and Patancheru as per directions of the local administration.

Xilinx is the leading supplier of programmable logic devices with its head office in the US and a development centre in Hyderabad. “We applaud the sincere and timely work of the Akshaya Patra Foundation,” said Ajay Naini, vice-president and Hyderabad site director of Xilinx, and added, “It is a privilege to be a partner for such a cause and contribute to the society at this critical time.”

In Telangana, the foundation and associate trusts, such as the HKM Charitable Foundation, are working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and local municipalities to serve about 2 lakh cooked meals daily to migrant workers and daily-wage earners who have lost their livelihood and are in great despair in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nation-wide lockdown.

Over 41,000 food relief kits with essential groceries have been distributed as of now, said regional president-Akshaya Patra (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa on Friday.