Akshaya Patra distributes one lakh grocery kits

Akshaya Patra Foundation thanked its 130 Aikya youth volunteers for packing one lakh essential grocery kits distributed to people from vulnerable communities and HITEX for supporting this undertaking by offering their convention and exhibition centre. The kits had items including rice, condiments, sugar, potatoes, tamarind, oil, sambar powder, turmeric powder, and mirchi/chilli powder.
“Akshaya Patra’s local kitchens and distribution chains aim to address the burden most often borne by low-income communities and migrant workers. We are glad to support the Foundation by providing space for packing the thousands of kits to be distributed,” said T.G. Srikanth, HITEX Head.
Akshaya Patra has served more than six crore meals as part of its food relief efforts across the country. In Telangana, the Foundation is working with the district administration to distribute the essential grocery kits. Associated organisations like HKMCF, have partnered with GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) to serve cooked meals to migrant workers and daily-wage earners who have lost their livelihood/sources of income and are in great despair in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.
“Aikya volunteers and HITEX’s support to Akshaya Patra’s COVID-19 food relief efforts has enabled us to support the needs of the affected communities. We thank all of them ” said regional president of Akshaya Patra Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath