Akshaya Patra distributes one lakh grocery kits

Akshaya Patra Foundation thanked its 130 Aikya youth volunteers for packing one lakh essential grocery kits distributed to people from vulnerable communities and HITEX for supporting this undertaking by offering their convention and exhibition centre. The kits had items including rice, condiments, sugar, potatoes, tamarind, oil, sambar powder, turmeric powder, and mirchi/chilli powder.

“Akshaya Patra’s local kitchens and distribution chains aim to address the burden most often borne by low-income communities and migrant workers. We are glad to support the Foundation by providing space for packing the thousands of kits to be distributed,” said T.G. Srikanth, HITEX Head.

Akshaya Patra has served more than six crore meals as part of its food relief efforts across the country. In Telangana, the Foundation is working with the district administration to distribute the essential grocery kits. Associated organisations like HKMCF, have partnered with GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) to serve cooked meals to migrant workers and daily-wage earners who have lost their livelihood/sources of income and are in great despair in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

“Aikya volunteers and HITEX’s support to Akshaya Patra’s COVID-19 food relief efforts has enabled us to support the needs of the affected communities. We thank all of them ” said regional president of Akshaya Patra Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.