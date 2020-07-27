Akola-Akot rail line ready

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced commissioning of the new broad gauge non-electrified railway line between Akola -Akot stations for a distance of 44 km as a part of gauge conversion works between Akola - Khandwa section.

It is the metre gauge railway line in SCR jurisdiction and as a part of ‘uni-gauge’ concept, gauge conversion project was sanctioned between Akola- Khandwa section for 175 km in 2008-09 at ₹ 2,067 crore. From this the first section between Akola - Akot for a distance of 44 km has been completed in all aspects and formal authorisation has been given for running the trains. Other remaining sections are: Akot - Amlakhurd - 77 km and Amlakhurd - Khandwa - 54 km.

The completed section has 38 minor bridges and two major bridges, five stations and 22 level crossing gates were replaced with Road Under Bridges (RUB) to enhance safety at Level Crossings and to facilitate hassle free flow for road traffic.

Akola station yard has been modified with one new loop line in addition to the existing three lines. General Manager Gajanan Mallya, in a press release, said the project will enhance the train connectivity between Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh state besides providing shortest path for the people of Marathwada region to reach Khandwa and other parts of MP.