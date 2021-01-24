Akhila Priya gets bail, released from prison

Hyderabad

24 January 2021 01:16 IST

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP general secretary Bhuma Akhila Priya Reddy, who was granted conditional bail by a local court in Secunderabad on Friday, was released from Chanchalguda Women’s prison on Saturday.

She was received by her supporters from Allagadda in Kurnool district. Ms. Reddy left waving to the supporters from her car, and promised to disclose details about the Hafeezpet land dispute shortly.

The court ordered that the former Allagadda MLA be released on bail executing a bond of ₹10,000 with two sureties. Other conditions are that she appear before Bowenapally Station House Officer on alternative Mondays between 11 a.m. and 12 noon starting from February 2 and cooperate with further investigation.

“The accused shall not threaten any of the victims and other witnesses in this case. The prosecution may seek cancellation of bail in case of breach of conditions,” the court said in its order. She was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by Bowenpally police on January 6 for the kidnap of businessman K Praveen Rao and his brothers, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao on January 5.

Other prime suspects in case, including Ms. Reddy’s brother Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy, husband M Bhargav Ram Naidu, his mother Kiran Mai Naidu and Srinivas Chowdary alias Guntur Srinu are still at large.

So far, police have arrested 19 people in connection with the case.