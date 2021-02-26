‘Akhand Bharat’ will usher in peace: RSS chief

HYDERABAD

Reunification does not mean by force, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat once again raised the issue of ‘Akhand Bharat’ or ‘Undivided India’ and said there is a need to become united again, not through force, but by ‘Hindu Dharma’ on Thursday.

Participating in a book release function, Mr. Bhagawat said an ‘Undivided India’ is necessary for the welfare of the universe and hence, there is a need to awaken the spirit of patriotism. Just like there were many who did believe the country would be separated during the time of Independence, there were many who doubt the ‘Undivided India’ concept. Then, again if partition had happened, even unity is possible, he felt.

“Nobody would have guessed partition of this country was possible even six months before Independence and that included the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who termed it to be a ‘dream of fools’,” the RSS chief said. "But what seemed to be impossible had happened, so it cannot be ruled out that "Akhand Bharat" which may seem to be impossible, will not happen," he said.

Mr. Bhagwat had another reason for the need for an ‘Akhand Bharat’ is - parts which got separated from India like Afghanistan and Pakistan had lacked “peace and tranquillity” and hence, are “unhappy and in distress”. It can be “remedied only through reunification,” he said.

“They could not find any solution to their distress and their problems will get resolved only when they unite,’ he observed and also hastened to add that “reunification” does not mean by force or by suppressing but through “humanity” and “Hindu Dharma”. With the faith in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family), India can again offer “happiness and peace to the world”, he said.