Akbaruddin urges UP to vote for MIM

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, on Saturday, urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for his party in the upcoming State Assembly polls.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to people of Uttar Pradesh, who have been living in Hyderabad, in a well-attended meeting at the party headquarters in Darussalaam.

“I hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will give us an opportunity. We will surely give our best though winning or losing is in the hands of God. We have to try. If not today, then tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then the day after. But, we will surely be successful,” he said, even as he appealed to the people of UP to take the lead, and the reins of MIM in their hands, and said that he would follow them.

Mr. Owaisi said that in the past, the people of Uttar Pradesh had voted for several parties like the Congress, Samajwadi party, and Bahujan Samaj Party, among others. “Ek baar hum ko bhi aazamaa kar dekhlo (Try us once and see),” he said, adding that the party needed good and educated professionals in UP who can steer it towards success.

He compared the situation of education in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana and said that the latter has an overseas scholarship scheme, which pays for the education and airfare of students who wish to pursue a masters degree in foreign universities.

Touching upon waqf land parcels in Telangana, he underscored that around three years ago, on the representation of AIMIM, around 50 acres of waqf land was retrieved.