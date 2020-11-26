Akbaruddin dares govt. to remove NTR, PV samadhis

HYDERABAD

26 November 2020 00:00 IST

Terms them encroachments on Hussainsagar; questions why the government has no qualms about demolishing homes of the poor

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi described the NTR Samadhi and PV Narasimha Rao Samadhi as encroachments on Hussainsagar and challenged the Telangana government to remove them.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at a public meeting in Erragadda division on Tuesday night where he said that the government proceeds to demolish homes of the poor on lake lands while ignoring ‘encroachments’ in the form of Necklace Road, shops on it, and the samadhis.

The Chandrayangutta legislator said that the Hussainsagar was spread over 4,700 acres, but is limited to only 700 acres. “Where did these [remaining] 4,000 acres go? They went for the Necklace Road, the shops on it, and the samadhis for that grim person Narasimha Rao, NTR, and Lumbini Park,” he said even as he challenged the government to remove the samadhis.

“When we raise this issue, they will talk about Madaar Saheb Maqta. They can only see us there,” he said.

Mr Owaisi claimed that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office is built on a nala of the Hussainsagar and sought to know where the water body disappeared.

The AIMIM floor leader also criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for supporting the Narendra Modi-led Central government for its decision on demonetisation in 2016.

“Now you are saying BJP is this and that. When you supported BJP, was it not the way you are describing it now? The father and the son are saying things. Why did you support BJP during demonetisation,” he asked.

‘Vote for development’

He also criticised TRS for supporting the Goods and Services Tax. He added votes should be sought on developmental issues and not on rhetoric such as surgical strikes, even as he exuded confidence his party would soon represent the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.