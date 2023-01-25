Akasa Air starts daily flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa

January 25, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, has marked its arrival in Telangana by launching its 13th destination, Hyderabad. The airline will operate daily flights from the city to Bengaluru and Goa starting Wednesday. Its first flight, QP 1415, will depart from Bengaluru on Wednesday at 10.05 a.m. and land in Hyderabad at 11.25 a.m.

As of Wednesday, Akasa Air will operate one Bengaluru-Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight and one Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad flight every day. Commencing February 15, two flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru on both sides will be added to the schedule. Further, within the next few months, flights from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad will also be operational, said company representatives.

Commenting on the start of operations, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Akasa Air, Praveen Iyer said, “Commencing operations from Hyderabad with daily flights to Bengaluru and Goa further strengthens our presence in southern India. A hub for major industries, the city is not only the perfect gateway to the growing demand for business but is also a popular destination for leisure travel.”

Since its launch in 2022, Akasa Air has been rapidly scaling up its operations and with the commencement of Hyderabad flights, the airline will cross the milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities.

Co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer of Akasa Air, Belson Coutinho said, “We are happy to bring the Akasa experience to Hyderabad and promise to be the most dependable airline flying experience underscored by our unique combination of warm and efficient customer service.”