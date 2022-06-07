AKAM coins available at select SBI branches

State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle has started distribution of Special Series of coins dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) through select branches.

Distribution of the Special Series coins to customers and general public were organised at the branches in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, ECIL, Chandrayangutta, IDPL Kukatpally, Vanasthalipuram Complex, Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram, Medchal and ICRISAT Patancheru, DGM and CFO, SBI LHO Hyderabad, A. K. Sarathy said.

“All our customers and general public can approach these branches for their requirement of Special Series Coins,” he said in a release on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 launched the Special Series of coins dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The special series coins are of rupee 1, 2 and 5 denomination and have the AKAM design. These coins are not commemorative coins but for general circulation, SBI said.

