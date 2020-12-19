Ajay Devgan now part of Green India challenge

Ajay Devgan while planting seven saplings at Ramoji Film City on Friday.

Hyderabad

19 December 2020 00:30 IST

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan on Friday planted seven saplings at Ramoji Film City and appreciated the Green India Challenge, a novel programme initiated by RS member J. Santhosh Kumar to increase green cover.

The Green India Challenge has now become an integral part of NY Foundation, established by Mr. Devgan. Mr. Santosh Kumar was also present.

Noticing the widespread popularity secured by the challenge, Mr. Devgan declared that he would include it in his NY Foundation programmes in future.

He further said that the programme has touched him a lot and assured that it would be widened. He congratulated and appreciated the MP for carrying it out.