Airtel to provide T-SAT content for students

28 August 2020 22:22 IST

Airtel on Friday said it has partnered with the Telangana government to provide T-SAT content on its digital platforms and thus facilitate online learning for school students in the State. Content from T-SAT - the State government operated education channel – will now be available for free on Airtel Digital TV (DTH channel number 948 & 949) as well as on Airtel Xstream app for smartphones and tablets.

Free download

The app is available for Airtel customers as a free download on Android and iOS. T-SAT is the go-to destination for students as schools remain shut due to COVID-19 pandemic, a release from Airtel said. Availability of T-SAT content on the digital platforms will make online learning even more accessible for a large base of students, the release said.

