Airtel launches *121# digital care in Telugu

Mobile telephony services major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched its ‘Digital Care’ platform in Telugu making the platform much more accessible for its prepaid customers. Customers just need to dial *121# from their mobile phones even without a data connection. They can get basic information like balance amount, recharge validity and other details on their mobile screens to get their account related information. Bharti Airtel Customer Experience Director Sarang Kanade said, “This is yet another innovation from Airtel to empower customers and add to the overall service experience delivery. It is already popular and its introduction in regional languages will further lower the barrier to self-care adoption for basic information.”