Airserve and T-Works deliver drone payload in Vikarabad

Hyderabad-based Airserve on Wednesday said that the drone company demonstrated its delivery capabilities and delivered a T-Works designed and fabricated cold-storage medical supplies payload with an autonomous release mechanism as a part of the BVLOS trials in Vikarabad.

The company’s done successfully embarked on flight from Vikarabad Area Hospital to Madgulchittampalle primary healthcare centre, which is over 6 km away. The move was a part of ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative. The solution entails a mechanism which automatically detaches the entire payload from the drone upon landing without any human intervention.

The drone takes off to return to its home base once the autonomous detachment process is complete, which takes less than a second.

“We worked with Airserve Initiatives to design and fabricate the payload to carry temperature sensitive medical supplies and a first-of-its-kind autonomous payload release mechanism. This partnership is an excellent example of innovation moving from lab to market in record time, and a demonstration of what a rapid prototyping centre like T-Works can achieve,” T–Works Chief Executive Officer Sujai Karampuri said.

“Airserve is thrilled to be among the top companies for drone deliveries and takes pride in building India’s first 4G drone for last-mile deliveries. We thank T-Works for helping us build a cold storage payload with the autonomous detachment mechanism which can successfully deliver vaccines,” said Airserve Initiatives Director Aniketh Madhusudhan, said.