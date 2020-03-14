Airports Council bats for reduction of airport tax

HYDERABAD

The Airports Council International (ACI), a body representing 113 airport operators managing 602 airports in 49 countries of the Asia Pacific and middle east regions, has written to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh that COVID-19 has drastically impacted the airport business and posed a serious threat to financial sustainability of the airport industry.

According to ACI world estimates, Asia Pacific is suffering the highest impact with passenger traffic volume down by 24% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the forecasted traffic levels sans COVID-19.

The aeronautical and commercial revenues of airport industry are under serious threat. Non-aeronautical revenues, which usually serve as an additional cushion during economic downturns, are not able to play that role due to the outbreak.

In this context, the airports must continue to be able to collect both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues from their users and end users.

Therefore, reduction of airport tax applied on a per passenger basis, consideration on a case-by-case basis to waive concession fees that the private airport operators had to correspond to government by concession agreements and exploring similar relief measures for publicly owned airports, were suggested.